Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia comprises approximately 1.2% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.8835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

