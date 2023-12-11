Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bank of South Carolina news, Director Charles G. Lane purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $225,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
