Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, Director Charles G. Lane purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $225,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

