Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires 133,401 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,401 shares during the period. Franklin Covey makes up 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $536.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

