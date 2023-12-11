Bares Capital Management Inc. Buys 196,369 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 3.51% of Despegar.com worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

