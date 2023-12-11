Bares Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Health Catalyst worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $446.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.29. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

