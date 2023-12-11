Bares Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Model N stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $884.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

