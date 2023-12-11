Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of InMode worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 1.0% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.26. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

