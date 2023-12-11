Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. IRadimed comprises about 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of IRadimed worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 217,400.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRMD stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $526.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.87.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $230,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $561,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $230,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,128 shares of company stock worth $1,756,432 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

