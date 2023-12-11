Battery Management CORP. Buys 396,812 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Battery Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,812 shares during the period. Amplitude comprises about 20.4% of Battery Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Battery Management CORP. owned 0.08% of Amplitude worth $98,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Trading Up 6.6 %

AMPL stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

