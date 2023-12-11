Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,892,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

DE opened at $363.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.92 and a 200-day moving average of $394.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

