Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 115.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $162.48 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $165.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.24.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

