Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTE. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.68.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.19. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.9730337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

