BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
BCE Price Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2686298 earnings per share for the current year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.