BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.70.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.92.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2686298 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

