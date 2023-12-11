Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $38.70 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $746.71 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $671.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.