Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 384,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 173.1% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Chevron by 79.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 93,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chevron by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.70 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

