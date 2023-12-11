Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

