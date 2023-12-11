Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,463 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $45,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $457.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

