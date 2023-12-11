Belrium (BEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002341 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001779 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.