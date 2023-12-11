Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.