Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 2,227 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,728,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

