Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 362,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 392.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

