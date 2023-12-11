Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 111,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,056,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 168,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

