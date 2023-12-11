Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 2,349 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.14% of W. P. Carey worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,165,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

