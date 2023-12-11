Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWM opened at $186.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.