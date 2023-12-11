Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of GE opened at $122.60 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

