Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $16.22 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.