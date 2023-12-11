Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $207.83 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.