Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.