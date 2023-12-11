Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 10,115 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

