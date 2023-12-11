Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

NVDA opened at $477.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.06 and its 200-day moving average is $443.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

