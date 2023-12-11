Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,687,700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 168,770 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UBER. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

