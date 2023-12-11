Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.58, a P/E/G ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,020 shares of company stock worth $62,171,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

