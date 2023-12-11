Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $201.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.