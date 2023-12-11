Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 2,549,030 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 3.27% of Capital One Financial worth $1,363,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

