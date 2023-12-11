Berkshire Hathaway Inc Has $620.52 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,460,481 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $620,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

