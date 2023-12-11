Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.30 on Monday, hitting $468.06. 2,262,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock valued at $49,249,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

