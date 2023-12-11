Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $734,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $259.14. 449,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

