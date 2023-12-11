Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $395.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.50.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.