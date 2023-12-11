Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECH. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.73.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $68.31 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

