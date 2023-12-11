BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 338,954 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

