Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BNOX

Bionomics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics comprises approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.