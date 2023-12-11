Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
Bionomics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Bionomics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics comprises approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
