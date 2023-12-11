Bitcoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $41,023.81 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $802.72 billion and $39.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00559057 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118595 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018633 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,567,187 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.