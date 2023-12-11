BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) & Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Head-To-Head Contrast

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) and Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants and Autogrill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 4 5 0 2.40 Autogrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Autogrill.

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Autogrill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.28 billion 0.59 $4.08 million $0.66 49.62 Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Autogrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 1.15% 4.37% 1.49% Autogrill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Autogrill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

