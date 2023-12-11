BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Raised by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackLine worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -254.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

