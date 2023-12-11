BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,865,388.89 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,970,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,393,629.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 277,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 358,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

