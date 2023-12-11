Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.09. Blue Bird shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 29,253 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

The company has a market cap of $704.84 million, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares in the company, valued at $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $14,177,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $12,504,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 530,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 783.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

