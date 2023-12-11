bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Raised to $12.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 293.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLUE

bluebird bio Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,233,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.