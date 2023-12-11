BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.82. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,390 shares of company stock worth $4,521,221. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.