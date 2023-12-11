BMO Capital Markets Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.94.

QBR.B traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.69. The company had a trading volume of 190,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,545. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.22 and a twelve month high of C$35.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

