BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $37.16 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $244.93 or 0.00587675 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.16 billion and $1.23 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,696,588 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,696,661.67373013. The last known price of BNB is 232.7627375 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1831 active market(s) with $821,259,908.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
