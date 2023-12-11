BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $37.16 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $244.93 or 0.00587675 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.16 billion and $1.23 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,696,588 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,696,661.67373013. The last known price of BNB is 232.7627375 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1831 active market(s) with $821,259,908.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.